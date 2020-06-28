CBSN DenverWatch Now
Thornton News

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thornton police want to find a juvenile male who they say shot two people on Sunday. Police responded to the Pine Lakes Ranch Mobile Home community on Riverdale Road.

The two victims suffered non life-threatening injuries. Details about the victims were not released. It is not clear whether they knew the suspect.

Police describe the suspect as wearing a black Adidas hooded sweatshirt and black shorts. They say he ran away.

