THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thornton police want to find a juvenile male who they say shot two people on Sunday. Police responded to the Pine Lakes Ranch Mobile Home community on Riverdale Road.
The two victims suffered non life-threatening injuries. Details about the victims were not released. It is not clear whether they knew the suspect.
Police describe the suspect as wearing a black Adidas hooded sweatshirt and black shorts. They say he ran away.
Police investigating shooting incident at Pine Lakes Ranch Mobile Home community, 10201 Riverdale Road, 2 victims, non-life threating injuries, suspect described as juvenile male, last seen wearing black Adidas hoody, black shorts, fleeing the area on foot. Call police if seen. pic.twitter.com/rajjTBjrXe
— Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) June 28, 2020