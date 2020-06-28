BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Boulder County Coroner’s Office identified a hiker who fell to his death from South Boulder Peak as 23-year-old Gavin Caruso. The sheriff’s office responded to a call about two distressed hikers on June 24.
They say Caruso and a 19-year-old woman became stranded during a thunderstorm. The woman tried to climb down, but sustained injuries in the process. When Caruso tried to climb to her, he fell 30 feet, sheriff’s officials say, and sustained a serious head injury.
Search and rescue crews reached them, and lifted them out via helicopter. Caruso died at the hospital.
Caruso’s father tells CBS4 he came to visit him for Father’s Day. Caruso lives in Illinois. He was hiking with his girlfriend, he says.
“He loved traveling, enjoying the out doors, being adventurous. He worked in marketing and had a passion for DJing, of which he did frequently in the Chicago area,” Ray Caruso said.