GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – Former University of Colorado Buff Emma Coburn set the record for the fastest female mile in the state of Colorado Saturday night crossing the finish line in 4:32 in Grand Junction. The previous record of 4:36 was held by Coburn’s “Team Boss” teammate Dani Jones.
“They get harder and harder every time,” Coburn said of setting the new record. “There are always excellent people coming up and to maintain your records and continue winning records is harder as you progress in this sport, so I was happy to win tonight.”
She and her teammates celebrated by popping champagne following the record-breaking moment.
Saturday’s race, which was held at Colorado Mesa, was also for a good cause, as Team Boss helped raise $30,000 for the Sachs Foundation which helps Black and African-American students from Colorado get scholarships to college.
RELATED: Olympian Emma Coburn, Team Boss Get Ready To Run After Coronavirus Isolation
“It’s just meaningful to be able to make an impact locally,” said Coburn. “We were able to raise $30,000 which hopefully will send a lot of kids to college and we’re really proud of that.”