DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police arrested a 22-year-old man on an arson charge. They say he lit a statue pedestal on fire outside of the State Capitol building late Saturday night.
Denver firefighters responded to the statue platform of a Civil War memorial which was toppled over Thursday morning.
While no one has been arrested for that vandalism, police arrested Trayvelle Walker for setting the pedestal on fire.
Denver Fire officials say wood, trash and a flammable liquid were used. They were able to extinguish the fire quickly, they say.
Someone on Twitter posted video of the fire saying in the caption, “This is not a peaceful protest. The way to ensure your voices are heard is to VOTE. NOT BURN YOUR CITY DOWN!”
“This statue of a Civil War cavalryman, dismounted with rifle in hand, honors the Colorado soldiers who fought and died in the Civil War. The statue was designed by Captain Jack Howland, a member of the First Colorado Cavalry,” according to the State of Colorado website,
The First Colorado Cavalry is tied to the Sand Creek Massacre.
Gov. Jared Polis said the statue will be repaired the people responsible would be held accountable.
