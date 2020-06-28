DENVER (CBS4) – If you like summer weather then this forecast is for you! Two hot days are on tap for Colorado with temperatures running several degrees above normal in many areas. By this afternoon we should see widespread 70s and 80s in the mountains with 90s and some low 100s on the eastern plains and western slope.

In addition to the heat it will be breezy to windy at times with some gusty high-based showers or thunderstorms possible. The fire danger will remain extreme on the western slope today.

Regarding the thunderstorm outlook for this afternoon most of the really active weather should remain to the north and east of our state. But there is a marginal risk for a severe storm in our extreme northwest corner. If a storm turned severe the biggest threat would be wind gusts exceeding 58 mph.

Over the next few days an unusually strong area of low pressure over the Pacific Northwest will slowly move inland. By late Monday or early Tuesday it should push a pretty strong cold front through the state. It will also bring the threat for some strong to severe thunderstorms by Tuesday afternoon.