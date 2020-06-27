LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4)– What started as a small idea turned into a large labor of love for one Lone Tree community.

“Oh, I’m very grateful,” said Leon “Doc” Kouns of the gesture. “I’m real fortunate.”

Kouns, 77, is an Army veteran who served as a combat medic in the U.S. Special Forces. He has overcome health issues over the past several years while living on a limited paycheck.

“I was involved in treating napalm patients, evacuating them, gunshot wounds, and nefarious stuff day-to-day. I’m a disabled veteran on a pension and social security, so that’s my only source of income,” Kouns told CBS4’s Mekialaya White.

Over time, that income didn’t cover growing expenses for his home which was in desperate need of repairs. His roof was due for a total replacement after several storms impacted the structure, and hail and sun damage peeled off the paint.

Thankfully, some generous neighbors, including Brady Martin, stepped in to help.

“We saw a pretty obvious need and we had the ability to do something about it.” explained Martin.

Martin lives a few doors down and owns roofing company TSV Construction. He coordinated efforts to donate $20,000 to help Kouns, including material, and labor costs.

“It made sense, especially with the 4th of July, and Doc being a veteran. We greatly appreciate our veterans and it’s a great chance to say thank you to him. It’s taking responsibility when you see a need. Especially in the world we live in right now,” said Martin.

Kouns says he’s touched by their willingness to give. “There’s still kindness in the world, even as turbulent as it is now. You just have to be grateful and look for the good,” said Kouns.

Crews expect to have the renovations done in the next two weeks. They are taking donations in the meantime. If you’d like to help out, contact Mike at mike.pedersen@classyclosets.com.