PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – A house fire in unincorporated Douglas County is under investigation. South Metro Fire Rescue says the fire started Thursday afternoon at a home in the 8000 block of Saguaro Ridge Road.
SMFR says a large amount of smoke and fire was coming out of the backside and attic of the home.
When firefighters arrived, they found the back of the house engulfed in fire.
The home is in an area without hydrants, so additional water was brought in to stop the fire. The owner and dogs got out safely, and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Franktown Fire Protection District, Elizabeth Fire Rescue and Rattlesnake Fire Protection District also assisted with the fire.