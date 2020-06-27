AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at the Aurora Municipal Center on Saturday to demand justice for Elijah McClain. The 23-year-old died after a confrontation with Aurora police in August 2019.
His death regained attention after the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery this year.
PHOTO GALLERY: Justice For Elijah McClain Rally & March
McClain was walking home from a convenience store wearing a face mask when someone called 911 to report a suspicious person in the area.
On Saturday, the public demanded the three officers and two paramedics be jailed for his death.
Rally for #ElijahMcClain in Aurora pic.twitter.com/cwLpXzri3O
— Michael Abeyta 🇺🇸 (@AbeytaCBS4) June 27, 2020
Meanwhile, a few hundred feet away, police officers stood by in case the demonstrations turned violent.
Aurora’s interim police chief, Vanessa Wilson, shared a statement with peaceful protesters saying their voices and demands are not falling on deaf ears. She urged demonstrators to remain peaceful, but says she is aware “outsiders are in attendance” and could pivot the message to violence.
The demonstrators then began marching, making their way down Alameda Avenue toward Sable Boulevard. At one point, they marched onto I-225 and blocked all lanes. They group then marched along the 6th Avenue exit to clear the interstate for traffic.
The protesters marched along 6th Avenue and then through traffic to the Aurora Public Library.
RELATED: Elijah McClain’s Death Gaining International Attention
Sadly, Dave Young does not agree about justice for Elijah McClain. Sign the petition to https://www.change.org/p/17th-judicial-branch-remove-dave-young-from-position-as-district-attorney and remove him from office.