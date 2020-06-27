Comments
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A car chase which ended in a crash sent a man to a hospital in Fort Collins. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office says deputies tried to stop a white Honda Civic for traffic violations.
Deputies first tried to pull the car over near Mulberry Street and Interstate 25 when the driver, identified as Michael Spooner, drove away. They chased him and say the maximum speed reached 50 mph.
Deputies say Spooner ran a stop sign near Timberline Road and Vine Drive. They say he then crashed into a red Ford F150.
Spooner was extricated from the car and hospitalized with serious injuries. The other driver was not seriously hurt.