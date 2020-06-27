(CBS4) – The National Park Service reported multiple fires in the Dinosaur National Monument were sparked by lightning on Thursday night. They say the largest fire, named the Split Fire, is burning in a remote area north of Split Mountain in Utah.
Officials say the fire is about a half acre in size. It’s only being monitored now due to the inaccessibility of the fire and low potential to grow.
Visitors may see smoke from the Rainbow Park area.
Three other tree fires were sparked along Yampa Bench Road in Colorado. No road or trail closures are in effect.
