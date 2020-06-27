CBSN DenverWatch Now
FORT DEFIANCE, Ariz. (CBS4)– One of the worst hot spots for coronavirus in the country is the Navajo Nation. For the last several weeks, a health care worker from Colorado has been working at Fort Defiance in Arizona, treating people suffering from COVID-19.

Melissa Schuch is a respiratory therapist and has set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for supplies like tissues, hand sanitizer, disinfectants, masks, thermometers, soap and water. Any extra funds will go to pay for medical services, copays, doctor visits, and medication.

Not only is the Navajo Nation fighting a large outbreak of coronavirus, they are among the poorest segment of the U.S.

