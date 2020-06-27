DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for a hot weekend across Colorado with temperatures running above normal for many locations. Afternoon highs in the 80s and 90s will be common with some places on the eastern plains nearing 100 degrees at times. Even the high country will top off well into the 70s with 50s above tree line.
There is enough moisture in place at the surface to spark some scattered showers and thunderstorms by this afternoon. Areas along and east of Interstate 25 could see a few strong to severe storms with large hail the main threat. The activity should be mostly concentrated to the south and east of Denver and the coverage should be a little bit less than we saw on Friday.
With the ongoing drought in place the fire danger will be extreme in parts of western and southern Colorado this weekend. If a fire were to start it could grow very fast.
Looking ahead we have at least 3 very warm to hot days ahead with temperatures well above normal by Monday. Then on Tuesday we have the potential to see a strong late June cold front. If it happens things will cool down quite a bit and we’ll see a pretty good chance for showers and storms once again.