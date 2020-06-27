Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Local and state leaders organized a march to share the importance of voting ahead of Colorado’s Senate Primary on June 30. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, Denver County Clerk Paul Lopez and Denver Public School Board Member Tay Anderson hosted the “Colorado March to the Polls” on Saturday.
They marched from Manual High School to Blair Caldwell Library Voter Service and Polling Center.
Those who participated dropped off their ballots.
On Friday, the Secretary of State’s Office says more than 928,000 ballots have been turned in. It’s too late to mail those ballots so they should be dropped off.