DENVER (CBS4)– There’s plenty to do around town this weekend! Here are some fun activities you and your family can enjoy either virtually or in person.

This weekend, country music legend Garth Brooks will be preforming on big screens across the country. The singer is taking his show-stopping performance to drive-in movie theaters in Fort Collins, Buena Vista, and serveral other Colorado towns. Tickets for the June 27 event are $100 per car or truck.

https://denver.cbslocal.com/2020/06/11/garth-brooks-drive-in-concert-experience/

You can explore Denver like never before through a scavenger hunt. “Let’s Roam” is an app-led scavenger hunt that will bring you to places like the Colorado State Capitol and Denver Performing Arts Complex. You can complete the hunt and learn about Denver’s history as a couple, with friends, or with your family. Tickets for the scavenger hunt start at $13 a person.

https://www.letsroam.com/tours_and_adventures/Denver_Colorado

The Clyfford Still Museum is throwing a virtual “Color Party” for families. This Sunday, kids can find their favorite colors in the museum’s paintings and learn how those colors can affect emotions. They will also be creating art based on the colors of the rainbow. Families can register for the party on the Clyfford Still Museum website.

