DENVER (CBS4)– The Democratic primary election is just four days away and already more than a quarter of all eligible voters in Colorado have cast their ballots. The Secretary of State’s Office says more than 928,000 ballots have been turned in.

The top race on the ballot is between Democrat candidates John Hickenlooper and Andrew Romanoff. They are running for the Democratic Senate nomination.

The winner will face Republican incumbent Cory Gardner in the November election.

Colorado voters are being urged to return their primary ballots for the June 30 election. It’s too late to mail those ballots so they should be dropped off.

