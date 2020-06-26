DENVER (CBS4)– Nourish Meals On Wheels is seeing a huge spike in seniors needing help during the coronavirus pandemic. The organization, formerly known as TLC Meals on Wheels, saw a 9% spike in people needing help in March.
“Suddenly a lot more seniors have found themselves homebound because going to the store is a risky proposition these days,” said Diane McClymonds, Executive Director for Nourish Meals on Wheels.
Nourish serves most of the south metro area and last year they delivered 132,000 meals to those in need. The organization also recently purchased a new facility, an old restaurant near the corner of Arapahoe Road and Broadway. Several big fundraisers were planned to help with the cost, but because of the coronavirus pandemic they got cancelled.
“Our operating expenses have gone up now that we are building owners and we still have to raise the funds to purchase this building,” McClymonds told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.
Recently, a volunteer has offered to match whatever the organization can raise, up to $100,000. The hope is the community can help raise money for an organization that if more valuable now that ever.
“It’s just really important that we look out for each other and this challenging time has really brought that home to people.”
LINK: Nourish Meals On Wheels