BOULDER, Colo. (AP/CBS4) – A 23-year-old hiker died after falling about 30 feet near the summit of a mountain peak near Boulder. Boulder County Sheriff’s officials say a thunderstorm stranded the man and a 19-year-old woman on South Boulder Peak on Wednesday evening. The woman was seriously injured when she fell on slippery rocks while coming down from the summit, and the man fell when he tried to help her.
He was flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital, where he died of a head injury. The woman also was flown to a hospital and is expected to survive.
According to CBS4 Meteorologist Ashton Altieri, several summer thunderstorms moved east across the higher terrain of Boulder County late Wednesday before passing over the city of Boulder. The storms produced locally heavy rain in some areas and well as gusty winds.
Investigators have not released the hikers’ names or hometowns.
