ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Newly released video shows how an alleged road rage altercation came to a crashing halt right in front of the Englewood police station. Officers say Erika Boudreaux was driving a SUV and following a truck. They say she pushed the truck off the road and into a wall.
The driver of the truck ran into the police station, the woman aimed her SUV at him but hit a light pole. She then tried to run away but officers caught her.
Boudreaux, 28, faces charges of first degree assault, DUI and driving on a suspended license.
This all happened just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.