CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Car Accident, Colorado News, Englewood News, Englewood Police, Erika Boudreaux, Road Rage, Traffic Accident

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Newly released video shows how an alleged road rage altercation came to a crashing halt right in front of the Englewood police station. Officers say Erika Boudreaux was driving a SUV and following a truck. They say she pushed the truck off the road and into a wall.

(credit: Ellis Arnold | Colorado Community Media)

The driver of the truck ran into the police station, the woman aimed her SUV at him but hit a light pole. She then tried to run away but officers caught her.

Erika Boudreaux

Erika Boudreaux (credit: Englewood)

Boudreaux, 28, faces charges of first degree assault, DUI and driving on a suspended license.

This all happened just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply