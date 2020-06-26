Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– An effort to collect diapers for families in need is paying off. “HomeAid Colorado” collected nearly 1 million diapers for its annual Builders for Babies campaign.
The organization started collected earlier this year as many families struggled to find diapers at stores when people stocked up as coronavirus spread and supplies became hard to find.
“families are really struggling this year more than ever, of course, and nationwide, one in three families struggle to purchase diapers all year long anyway, so the need was really great,” said Cindy Bell with HomeAid Colorado.
The diapers were distributed to 27 nonprofits including the Denver Rescue Mission, Mercy Housing and Miracle Diaper Bank.