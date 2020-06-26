DENVER (CBS4) – It has been a largely quiet severe weather season so far in the metro area particularly when it comes to hail. That could change Friday afternoon with the first bona fide threat for large hail in several weeks.

A “slight risk” for severe weather has been officially declared for Denver and the Front Range as well as most of the Eastern Plains. On a scale that goes from 1 to 5, “slight risk” is 2 and is highlighted in yellow on the map below.

In addition to the chance for thunderstorms producing hail up to 1 inch diameter, storms could also produce winds gusts up to 60 mph, frequent lightning, and perhaps a few isolated, weak tornadoes.

The timing for the storms in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas should span 4 hours between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Plains should see a line of thunderstorms move from west to east during the evening hours. At 4 p.m. the storms should be just east of the Denver metro area and should reach the Limon and Fort Morgan areas no later than 6 p.m.

By 10 p.m. the storms should be east of the Kansas and Nebraska state lines.

Any reports of severe hail (defined as hail 1 inch or larger) on Friday will be added to a list that is running far below normal for June. Colorado averages nearly 100 reports of severe hail in June. Through June 25, the total reports this month stands at just 11 including a report of 1 inch hail near Bristol in Prowers County on Thursday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, there is a small chance for severe storms mainly on the Eastern Plains Saturday afternoon. There is also a chance for thunderstorms in the Denver metro area Saturday afternoon but the threat for severe weather currently appears small west of Limon and Fort Morgan.

As the chance for thunderstorms gradually decreases through the weekend, temperatures will increase with highs back in the 90s after a reprieve in the 70s and 80s.