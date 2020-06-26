DENVER (CBS4)– The NBA and the NBAPA announced a finalized plan for the restart of the 2019-2020 season on Friday. The season will resume on July 30 with eight final regular season games that will count as “seeding” games.
The Denver Nuggets schedule features three division opponents in the Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trailblazers, and Utah Jazz.
Denver will play one back-to-back on Aug. 5 and 6 against the Trailblazers and the Spurs.
In the second half seeding games, the Nuggets take on the top two teams in the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.
The 88 seeding games that will be played were selected from the remaining 259 regular-season matchups and will count toward the final 2019-20 regular-season standings and regular-season statistics.
|GAME
|DAY
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|OPP.
|COURT
|TV
|1
|Sat
|8/1
|1:00 PM
|vs. MIA
|HP
|ALT / ESPN
|2
|Mon
|8/3
|4:00 PM
|at OKC
|Arena
|ALT / NBATV
|3
|Wed
|8/5
|4:00 PM
|at SA
|Visa
|ALTITUDE
|4
|Thu
|8/6
|8:00 PM
|vs. POR
|Visa
|ALTITUDE
|5
|Sat
|8/8
|3:30 PM
|vs. UTA
|Arena
|ALT / TNT
|6
|Mon
|8/10
|9:00 PM
|at LAL
|Arena
|ALT / TNT
|7
|Wed
|8/12
|9:00 PM
|vs. LAC
|Arena
|ALT / ESPN
|8
|Fri
|8/14
|TBD
|at TOR
|TBD
|ALT / TBD