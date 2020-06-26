WEATHER ALERTSevere Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Denver metro area, large, damaging hail possible
DENVER (CBS4)– A cyclist was killed while crossing against the signal of the A Line tracks at Quebec and Smith Road. The accident happened about 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say the victim is an adult male. The preliminary investigation reveals that the cyclist was crossing the tracks against the signals and was struck by the train.

Shuttle buses replaced the A Line in that stretch of the tracks, from Central Park to the 40th and Colorado station.

The investigation is ongoing. The man on the bicycle has not been identified.

