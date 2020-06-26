DENVER (CBS4) – The coronavirus pandemic has forever changed recruitment efforts and the way Colorado children in foster care are introduced to potential families.

Lauren Arnold, Chief Executive Officer of the Adoption Exchange, admits the restrictions that have resulted from COVID-19 have “been really hard on the kids and on families.”

“It’s a tough time for those in foster care and those who have found homes,” she said.

She also says recruiters are dealing with the challenge of trying to find families for children without person-to-person contact. County courts were trying to conduct virtual adoption services, but in some cases those adoptions have been on hold. Now, Arnold says “they are getting back on track.”

Arnold says the pandemic has changed things for the better in some ways.

“We’ve been pushing support virtually. And so many of our kids are teenagers and virtual works better for them. They love being on their screens and being connected.”

Arnold says virtual calls have been so successful between children and potential families that they will continue even after the pandemic is over.

She says case workers have reached out to these older kids virtually as well. They have played games together or just checked in with one another and chatted.

“Our kids are the ones who are left behind by the system. It’s easy as a prospective parent to want to adopt a 2-year-old. That can be the vision, but teenagers need love and attention just as much as the little ones and sometimes more,” Arnold said.

Arnold says The Adoption Exchange has a new focus of finding family members related to a child who has been removed from immediate family members. She says with many people working from home, case workers have had better luck reaching extended family members over email and phone.

“That has accelerated our efforts,” she said.

Arnold also acknowledges more work needs to be done to achieve racial equality.

“One of the things we know is children of color are disproportionately represented in foster care system.”

Arnold says kids want to have parents who look like them and represent them. She says the Adoption Exchange is committed to recruiting families of color.

“There is so much more to be done. We have more work to do.”

Arnold told CBS4’s Britt Moreno there are around 300 kids waiting for adoption. She wants people to know they can meet kids on their website — Adoptex.org.

Moreno introduces CBS4 viewers to children in foster care every week. The segment is called Wednesday’s Child.

CBS4 will celebrate the Colorado children in foster care along with the Adoption Exchange on Wednesday, Aug. 19 in a telethon!