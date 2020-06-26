CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– Another suspect in the 2009 murder of Andrew Graham accepted a plea bargain Friday afternoon and agreed to testify against the suspected shooter in the case. Clarissa Lockhart pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering and accepted a 10-year prison sentence.
Prosecutors believe she was present when Graham, 23, was shot and killed in 2009 as he returned to his home in Centennial from an RTD light rail station. His body was found the next morning. Investigators believe Graham, who was shot in the back, was a robbery target.
While prosecutors believe Lockhart was there, they actually believe Terrell Jones shot and killed Graham. In a statement, Lockhart was emotional and apologized to Graham’s family.
Lockhart will begin her prison time on July 2.