DENVER (CBS4) – At least a dozen people tied a rope around a statue that honors Christopher Columbus in Denver’s Civic Center Park overnight and pulled it down. It’s the second statue outside the Colorado State Capitol with ties to historical controversy to come own in as many days.

At daybreak the statue was over on its side and on the ground.

-COLUMBUS STATUE DOWN- Overnight a group of 10+ people used ropes to topple over a statue which honors Christopher Columbus. This is the second statue near #Colorado State Capitol grounds toppled in 48hrs. The other was a union soldier statue. @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/ihJeZpV99x — Dillon Thomas (@DillonMThomas) June 26, 2020

On Thursday the American Indian Movement of Colorado sent a letter to Denver leaders calling for the removal of “two racist, anti-Indian icons: the plaque honoring Christopher Columbus in Civic Center Park and the Pioneer Fountain monument at the corner of Colfax and Broadway streets.”

“The historical moment has arrived for Denver to find the moral courage to begin the process of removal of these vicious and divisive monuments to invasion and colonialism. The removal of these statues will only begin the discussion of the remediation of the history of anti-blackness and anti-indigeneity in Denver, which is epitomized by the ongoing tribute to the African slave-trading, Indian-murdering Christopher Columbus,” the group said in a statement.

Two nights ago a Civil War statue in front of the capitol was toppled and damaged.