BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The disposable bag fee will once again resume in Boulder. The city is reinstating its 10 cent disposable bag fee on July 1.
The fee was temporarily suspended in March because of the coroanvirus pandemic.
The plastic bag fee in Denver won’t go into effect until next year. The ordinance was set to go into effect in July.
The Denver City Council voted in favor of the 10 cent fee last December. The ordinance is meant to encourage people to bring their own reusable bags and reduce the amount of plastic used in stores.