COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A Colorado Springs mother is defending the method of teaching her son to swim after a viral video got more than 50 million views. The video shows Krystal Meyer throwing her 9-month-old into a swimming pool.
He surfaces within seconds, with his mom by his side. The method is used by a swim school in Colorado Springs and other places.
They teach infants how to surface should they accidentally fall into the water.
Meyer said she believes in the school’s technique, “I put my trust into the instructors and into what they do, and so there’s no doubt and I love watching the progress.”
Before he was thrown into the water, the instructor did breathe into the boy’s mouth to ensure he had air. The school said no child has been injured during the training sessions.