DENVER (CBS4)– The community has submitted more than 150 ideas for the new name to rename Denver’s Stapleton neighborhood. The community is named after a former Denver mayor who was a member of the Ku Klux Klan.

(credit: CBS)

Earlier this month Stapleton’s Master Community Association voted to change the name. The HOA has compiled a list of more than 150 possible suggestions.

A new advisory board, which includes a representative from Black Lives Matter, will narrow the list to 16. The community will then vote next month and the new name is expected to be announced Aug. 1.

