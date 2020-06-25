Comments
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman accused in a “road rage incident” was arrested after a crash right in front of the Englewood Police Department. Police say a 28-year-old woman rammed a man’s vehicle, pushing his vehicle through a landscaped area and into a security wall. When he got out of the vehicle, police say she drove at him, but was stopped by a light pole.
Police say it happened just before 7 a.m. Wednesday. The police station is located at 3615 South Elati Street.
Police say the road rage incident started in the area of West Dartmouth Avenue and South Elati Street.
Police called it a “road rage incident.” Fortunately, there were no injuries.
The woman is in police custody.