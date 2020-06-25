Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora police are looking for a missing at-risk adult. Police say Gashen Akel functions at a 7-year-old level, only speaks Somalian, and may run from law enforcement.
Akel, 36, left his house near Chambers Road and East Colfax Avenue Wednesday morning. He was wearing a white shirt, black pants and white shoes. He is 5-foot-8 and weighs about 150 pounds.
Police say Gashen has an impaired medical condition and cannot care for himself. If you see him, you are asked to call 911.