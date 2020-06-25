Comments
DURANGO, Colo. (AP) – Authorities have identified a man whose body was found in the Animas River in southwestern Colorado. The Durango Herald reports rafters on a commercial float spotted 31-year-old Michael Flanagan in the water in the southern part of the city Tuesday, and the guide pulled the body to shore.
Flanagan, who had been living in Durango, was wearing jeans and a shirt. The La Plata County coroner says the man drowned, but it’s not yet clear how he ended up in the river.
It appears he had been in the water for about an hour to an hour and a half before he was found.
