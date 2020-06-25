PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed by police during a confrontation in southern Colorado. The Pueblo Chieftain reports 43-year-old Kevin Pulido was shot by three officers in the city’s South Side on Tuesday.
Residents reported that a man believed to be Pulido approached them and asked if they had seen any police officers. Witnesses said the man told them police were looking for him so he was going to look for them. He then pulled a handgun, racked it and walked away.
Investigators say Pulido pointed a gun at an officer’s vehicle and was shot by other responding officers as he walked toward them.
