ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– Second Lady Karen Pence visited Rocky Mountain National Park on her trip to Colorado on Thursday. She brought along her daughter and said the Pence family has spent a lot of time in The Rocky Mountains.
They went for a hike and even spotted a moose. Pence’s trip focused on mental health and the great outdoors.
“This is where America will come to heal. It’s tough to say because we see our nation hurting right now, and we know that you are on the front lines… Sorry but I wish everybody could have come with me today… This is where people will come to get space,” said Pence.
She also toured the Marcus Institute for Brain Health in Aurora.