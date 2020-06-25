PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Johnson & Wales University will close its Colorado campus at the end of the next academic year as it pivots away from its image as a hospitality and culinary school to expand its academic offerings. Mim Runey, chancellor of the Rhode Island-based school, said Thursday that the university’s trustees decided that the Denver campus was not financially sustainable and will close it along with the North Miami campus.
She says the coronavirus pandemic may have accelerated the decision to close the campus, but was not the deciding factor.
Students at the two closing campuses will be eligible to transfer to another Johnson & Wales campus.
