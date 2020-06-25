DENVER (CBS4) — The American Civil Liberties Union is suing the City of Denver, claiming Denver police used excessive force when dealing with protesters in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
The ACLU filed the lawsuit on behalf of Black Lives Matter 5280. The complaint seeks an order banning Denver law enforcement from deploying tear gas and “less lethal” weapons on peaceful protesters. The lawsuit also seeks compensatory damages for violations of Constitutional rights on behalf of BLM 5280 and certain individuals, including Dr. Apryl Alexander, a psychologist and professor at the University of Denver.
The lawsuit claims police violated protesters’ Constitutional rights when using chemicals and other “less-lethal” weapons to break up crowds of “nonviolent protesters.”
The ACLU claims police violated the protesters’ First and Fourth Amendment rights, and caused “both physical and emotional injuries.”