(CBS4)– Olympian Emma Coburn, and her Team Boss teammates will be running for records, and for a good cause, on Saturday evening in Grand Junction.

“All of our track meets for the whole year have been cancelled,” said Coburn. “We needed to be able to race in 2020 in able to be fit and ready for the Olympic trials in 2021.”

So Coburn’s coach and husband Joe Bosshard organized Saturday’s race at Colorado Mesa University in which six women and four men will try to break the current mile record in the state (4:36.8 for women and 4:01.00 for men).

But Saturday’s race is about more than just fast times.

Team Boss is also raising money for the Sachs Foundation which provides college scholarships to Black and African-American high school students from Colorado.

“As a team, we really value working hard and giving back,” said Coburn. “When everything in the Black Lives Matter movement happened it felt like our race could be bigger than ourselves and that we could contribute to our community in a really positive way.”

Team Boss hopes to raise $20,000 and you can donate or pledge here: https://pledgeit.org/team-boss-colorado-mile/@team-boss-benefiting-sachs-foundation?trk=5ee55fe68859ec85a85d8879

“It’s always great supporting local kids that have great GPAs that want to go to college and might not have the means to do so,” Coburn added.

Saturday’s race will be broadcast on the Team Boss YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUHbz1qDQaP_69Lv777Jwaw