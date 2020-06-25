BREAKING NEWSElijah McClain Death: Gov. Polis appoints special prosecutor to review case
By Michael Spencer
(CBS4)– Olympian Emma Coburn, and her Team Boss teammates will be running for records, and for a good cause, on Saturday evening in Grand Junction.

BOULDER, COLORADO – MAY 08: Olympic steeplechase athlete Emma Coburn goes for a run during a training session on May 08, 2020 in Boulder, Colorado. Athletes across the globe are now training in isolation under strict policies in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

“All of our track meets for the whole year have been cancelled,” said Coburn. “We needed to be able to race in 2020 in able to be fit and ready for the Olympic trials in 2021.”

So Coburn’s coach and husband Joe Bosshard organized Saturday’s race at Colorado Mesa University in which six women and four men will try to break the current mile record in the state (4:36.8 for women and 4:01.00 for men).

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 25: Emma Coburn of the United States waves to fans during the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix at Reggie Lewis Center on January 25, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

But Saturday’s race is about more than just fast times.

Team Boss is also raising money for the Sachs Foundation which provides college scholarships to Black and African-American high school students from Colorado.

“As a team, we really value working hard and giving back,” said Coburn. “When everything in the Black Lives Matter movement happened it felt like our race could be bigger than ourselves and that we could contribute to our community in a really positive way.”

DOHA, QATAR – SEPTEMBER 30: Silver medalist Emma Coburn of the United States celebrates after competing in the Women’s 3000 metres Steeplechase final during day four of 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 at Khalifa International Stadium on September 30, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Team Boss hopes to raise $20,000 and you can donate or pledge here: https://pledgeit.org/team-boss-colorado-mile/@team-boss-benefiting-sachs-foundation?trk=5ee55fe68859ec85a85d8879

“It’s always great supporting local kids that have great GPAs that want to go to college and might not have the means to do so,” Coburn added.

Saturday’s race will be broadcast on the Team Boss YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUHbz1qDQaP_69Lv777Jwaw

