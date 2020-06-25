WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams is reducing fees again for concealed carry weapons permits. In an announcement Thursday, Reams said he reached an agreement with the board of county commissioners to cut the fees in nearly half.
According to a news release, the board signed off on Reams’ proposal to reduce CCW fees to $52.50 from $100. The sheriff said the fee reduction is appropriate given the recent passage of Senate Bill 217 – the “Enhance Law Enforcement Integrity Act” – meant to enhance police accountability.
“I’ve had a lot of conversations with concerned citizens about what law enforcement response looks like in this era of anti-cop rhetoric, talks of defunding the police and a state legislature that often times doesn’t stand side-by-side with police,” he said in the release.
This is the second CCW fee reduction since Reams was elected. He successfully advocated for a reduced cost of $100 from $150 shortly after taking office in January 2015.
“I thought it was time for another fee reduction to give the citizens of Weld County the opportunity to exercise their 2nd Amendment right in the least financially-restrictive way possible,” Reams explained in the news release.
County commissioners plan to vote on the fee reduction during its regularly scheduled meeting Monday. The sheriff’s office will begin charging the reduced fee as soon as it is formally adopted.