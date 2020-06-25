DENVER (CBS) – Denver police are investigating after a Civil War statue in front of the Colorado State Capitol was toppled overnight. The statue and its base have been repeatedly vandalized since the George Floyd death protests began in Denver.
According to the State of Colorado website, “This statue of a Civil War cavalryman, dismounted with rifle in hand, honors the Colorado soldiers who fought and died in the Civil War. The statue was designed by Captain Jack Howland, a member of the First Colorado Cavalry.” Howland fought for the Union.
The First Colorado Cavalry is tied to the Sand Creek Massacre, a dark chapter in Colorado’s history. Led by Col. John M. Chivington, 675 volunteer U.S. soldiers attacked 700 Cheyenne and Arapaho Indians on Nov. 29, 1864, along Sand Creek. Over eight hours, the soldiers killed approximately 200 Cheyenne and Arapaho, mostly women, children and elderly, as they fled their camps and hid behind rocks and shrubs in the spare brushland near the present-day Colorado-Kansas border.
Crews were using heavy machinery to remove the statue Thursday morning. They say it has to be transported to a different location for repairs.
Surveillance tapes are being turned over to Denver police for review. Police said more information would be released Thursday.
Why aren’t our elected officials protecting our history? Individuals that think tearing these statues down is going to make a difference are so wrong. You can’t rewrite history. These statues are to remind us each and every day what we do not want to happen again!!