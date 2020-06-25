BREAKING NEWSElijah McClain Death: Gov. Polis appoints special prosecutor to review case
By Michael Spencer
DENVER (CBS4)– Former Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis announced he was retiring from baseball on Thursday night. Bettis posted a statement announcing his decision on instagram.

Bettis spent seven seasons with the Rockies and was currently a non-roster invite for the New York Yankees.

Chad Bettis #35 of the Colorado Rockies pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the bottom of the first inning at AT&T Park on June 26, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

He made 194 appearances during his time with the Rockies, including 92 starts, and finishes his career with a 31-31 record and a 5.12 ERA.

The best season of his career came in 2016 when Bettis made 32 starts and complied a 14-8 record. He recorded 138 strikeouts.

In December 2016 Bettis was diagnosed with testicular cancer. Bettis underwent surgery, but in March 2017 he revealed the cancer spread and that he would need chemotherapy.

On Aug. 14, 2017, Bettis returned to the mound and pitched seven innings in a 3-0 Rockies win over the Atlanta Braves.

Bettis retires with a total of 431 strikeouts in 600.2 innings pitched.

