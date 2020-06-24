CASTLE PINES, Colo. (CBS4) – Neighbors in Castle Pines have a lot of cleaning up to do after someone drove into and through five garages on Tuesday morning. It happened around 1:30 a.m. at two multi-family buildings on Kendall Court.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Carissa Mulstay, 46, was arrested on scene and charged with driving under the influence. Neither she nor anyone else was injured in the incident.

On Wednesday, two of the garages remained boarded up and had restricted use signs from the Douglas County Building Division. Heather Doyon’s was not, but the inside of her garage there were several damaged walls and piles of debris and personal belongings.

“When we first tried to open the door the debris was piled up probably as tall as you are,” Doyon said.

According to Doyon, the woman drove through her own garage and into hers. On Tuesday morning, South Metro Fire Rescue’s Technical Rescue Team completed emergency structural stabilization to the two damaged walls, along with areas in other nearby garages.

“We have renter’s insurance so we’re hopeful that that will end up covering a lot of what we lost,” said Doyon.

There are some things insurance may not cover. That includes two custom wheelchairs, one of which cost $11,000, for Doyon’s son who is paralyzed from the waist down. Also damaged was a toy called “the wild thing,” which the 4 year old’s school helped purchase.

“I’m trying to be understanding, but it is sad and little frustrating, especially because a lot of those things we had in the garage were things that do help with the mobility and help him feel like a regular kid and play outside and go fast, and now it’s all smashed,” Doyon said.

Still, the family’s spirits are high and is thankful everyone is ok. At this point, Doyon is not asking for donations. Her son is using a loaner wheelchair for the time being.

“Stuff can be replaced,” She said. “We’re all safe, that’s the important thing.”