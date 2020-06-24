Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — Vandals spray painted graffiti on the sandstone at Red Rock Canyon Open Space — and police say the damage is permanent.
Vandals wrote “Black lives matter too!” and other tags that police blurred in the photos.
“Over the last few weeks, Colorado Springs has experienced an increase of graffiti on both public and private property,” the Colorado Springs Police Department wrote on Facebook.
“We want everyone’s voices to be heard, and we are grateful to be standing beside our community as we move forward; but we do not wish for property to be damaged in the process,” officials wrote. “We are thankful to serve Colorado Springs and only ask that all of us, together, take care of our beautiful city.”