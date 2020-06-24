DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado’s Democratic Senate primary is June 30 when voters will decide whether former Gov. John Hickenlooper or former Speaker of the state House Andrew Romanoff will take on Republican incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner in November.
The race is one of a few in the country that could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.
Hickenlooper seemed to have the nomination locked up until last month when he got into hot water with an ethics commission. The fallout is now the subject of several ads.
CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd gives those ads a Reality Check.
