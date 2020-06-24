DENVER (CBS4) – Denver District Attorney Beth McCann hosted a virtual community meeting on Wednesday evening in the William DeBose case. McCann will explained why she is not charging the police officers involved in the deadly shooting of DeBose, 21, on May 1.

McCann’s office released the police body cam video of the shooting last week. The Denver District Attorney’s Office said the video shows DeBose turning and pointing a firearm at officers.

“He’s in a position that the law says he has a reasonable belief of imminent death or serious bodily injury. And in that case an officer is justified under law in using deadly force,” said McCann.

After going over the case she opened it up for questions from the public. One person asked if DeBose was shot from behind.

“There is no gunshot wound going in the back of Mr. DeBose. The autopsy report is very clear that the fatal gunshot wound in the chest came in through the front,” said McCann.

Another person asked if the gun that was found by DeBose’s body was purchased legally. It was, but not by DeBose.

“That gun was legally purchased in January of this year and then disappeared, according to its owner, sometime in between the purchased date and the date it wound up being in Mr. DeBose’s possession,” said Senior Deputy District Attorney Zach McCabe.

McCann also said they have no record of the shooting officer being involved in any other shootings. She also said she is willing to prosecute police officers who break the law.

“I am very willing to prosecute police officers when they violate the law and yes, I have.”

McCann is making the body worn camera video and Air One (DPD’s helicopter) videos available. If you would like to watch the full police videos released by the DA’s office Thursday, click here.

CBS4 reached out to the lawyer representing DeBose’s family, but they had no comment.