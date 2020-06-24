GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Glenwood Springs sent an alert to its residents on Wednesday to immediately stop using non-essential water for at least 24 hours. They say the raw water supply has been disrupted.
City officials tell CBS4 the city tap water is safe, and it is okay to flush toilets and perform other necessary basic hygiene actions. Car washes, irrigation, washing machines and dishwashers are considered non-essential.
Restaurants can continue to use water, the city says.
They say a line which supplies the water treatment plane broke.
“Maintenance was not being performed on the line at the time of rupture and the break is believed to be a factor of aging infrastructure,” the city stated.
A section of Red Mountain Drive was flooded out causing maintenance crews to reroute residents. It’s not clear when that road will reopen.