DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police seized mounds of fireworks from a home in southwest Denver on Wednesday. They say the unidentified suspect was arrested for investigation of multiple felonies.
Police say the firearms seized were related to those felony charges, not the fireworks.
Officers responded to the home on Wolcott Court, near Florida Avenue and Tennyson Street.
The police department and several others along the Front Range have reported an increase in calls about illegal fireworks being set off in neighborhoods.
Lakewood Police and Jefferson County both reminded residents about consequences and fire restrictions in place.
FYI: #Fireworks are illegal in Lakewood & fines can reach $2,650. Report fireworks to 303-980-7300 with specific addresses (you can be anonymous). Do not use 911 to report fireworks, except in urgent cases of injury or fire. Dispose of your fireworks at @WestMetroFire locations. pic.twitter.com/sZKqPUyK2A
— Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) June 23, 2020
The sheriff’s office says calls about illegal fireworks have doubled this month compared to the same month last year.
The same is true in all of Jefferson County right now because of current Stage 1 Fire Restrictions. We've received numerous complaints and ask you to think of fire safety, veterans, pets and many more who are affected by fireworks https://t.co/F3gagQ54I5
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) June 23, 2020
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reminded complainants are needed to issue a citation.
Complainants are needed? What has happened to the calls I have made for enforcement assuring the person answering the phone I WOULD sign a complaint.