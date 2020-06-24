BREAKING NEWSCivil War statue in front of Colorado State Capitol knocked over
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police seized mounds of fireworks from a home in southwest Denver on Wednesday. They say the unidentified suspect was arrested for investigation of multiple felonies.

(credit: CBS)

Police say the firearms seized were related to those felony charges, not the fireworks.

Officers responded to the home on Wolcott Court, near Florida Avenue and Tennyson Street.

(credit: CBS)

The police department and several others along the Front Range have reported an increase in calls about illegal fireworks being set off in neighborhoods.

Lakewood Police and Jefferson County both reminded residents about consequences and fire restrictions in place.

The sheriff’s office says calls about illegal fireworks have doubled this month compared to the same month last year.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reminded complainants are needed to issue a citation.

Comments
  1. WS Boyle says:
    June 24, 2020 at 5:43 pm

    Complainants are needed? What has happened to the calls I have made for enforcement assuring the person answering the phone I WOULD sign a complaint.

    Reply

