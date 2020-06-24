AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado group is organizing a rally and march for Aurora’s Elijah McClain. The 23-year-old man died after a confrontation with Aurora police in August of 2019.

Rally organizers, the Party for Socialism and Liberation-Denver, say they plan to demand all three officers involved and two paramedics be fired; the case be reopened and criminal charges be filed against the officers and paramedics; restitution for the McClain family.

The rally is scheduled for Saturday, June 27 at 1 p.m. at APD headquarters.

McClain was walking with a mask on and groceries in his hand when he was approached by police. Officers were responding to a call of a suspicious person in the area matching McClain’s description.

A police officer in the released video acknowledges McClain was not doing anything criminal prior to the arrest.

During the confrontation, McClain was placed in a carotid restraint, which was recently banned by the Aurora Police Department. The Aurora Fire Department was also called to the scene and administered a dose of ketamine to subdue McClain.

He went into cardiac arrest twice on the way to the hospital and died days later.

Last year, the district attorney’s office released a letter saying no charges would be filed against the three officers involved in the case, who have since returned to duty.

Earlier this month, the city of Aurora terminated the contract of the attorney selected to lead the Elijah McClain death investigation after members of the Aurora City Council voiced concerns over his neutrality.

On Wednesday, the city’s Public Safety, Courts & Civil Service Commission Policy Committe sent a letter to the city manager, Jim Twombly, calling for the investigation to be completed and presented by July 16.

Read the full letter here: