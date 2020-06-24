MONTEZUMA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The East Canyon Fire is almost fully contained, but officials warn smoke may still be visible in the area. Lightning sparked the fire about two miles away from Mancos in Montezuma County more than a week ago.
The #EastCanyonFire_CO is now 95% contained. In the coming days, you may see small puffs of smoke as larger fuels slowly burn away inside the fire area, but #HardworkingFirefighters have minimized the risk of fire spread. Get the details at: https://t.co/puOwhUc7SY #FireYear2020 pic.twitter.com/XGiRmdTJVl
— @EastCanyonFire (@eastcanyonfire) June 23, 2020
“Although the East Canyon fire seems quiet, there are still areas where smoke might be visible,” fire officials stated Wednesday.
Fire resources assigned to the fire include four engines, a Type 1 Hotshot crew, heavy equipment, and Type 2 helicopter .
More than 2,900 acres burned, but firefighters have about 95% contained.
On Wednesday, officials said fire resources would continue to suppress areas of heat near the fire perimeter, repair dozer line and re-seed cooler parts of the fire.
RELATED: Denver Weather: Up And Down Temperatures Through Friday
Wildfire Resources
– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.
Wildfire Photo Galleries
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.