DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis addressed concerns about states surrounding Colorado that have increased cases of coronavirus. He unveiled a new advertising campaign to encourage visitors to abide by the rules in our state.
Polis said he wants visitors who are coming from other areas that may not have strict rules regarding coronavirus practices, and to always wear a face mask and abide by social distancing guidelines while in Colorado.
He said anyone working in Colorado’s tourism industry should act as though everyone is contagious and take important steps to protect themselves.
“It’s really important for folks who are coming to Colorado, that are part of our economy, our quality of life, to really respect their own health and respect the health of locals,” said Polis. “You’re our guest and being our guest means certain responsibilities.”
Polis did not indicate whether the state would issue a quarantine period for visitors like some other states.