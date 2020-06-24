(CBS4) – There will be a baseball season in 2020 after all.

Major League Baseball officially announced its plan to return to play with players reporting for a version of spring training by July 1 and the 60-game regular-season beginning on July 23 and 24. It appears no fans will be allowed at the regular season games and so far it’s not clear whether all of the games will take place at the teams’ home stadiums.

According to MLB, players will undergo coronavirus testing upon arrival, then begin workouts if they test negative. Players, coaches and support staff will be tested for COVID-19 every other day during training camps, the regular season and postseason. Anybody testing positive will be quarantined. Two negative tests are reportedly required for a return. Players will also receive temperature/symptom checks at least twice per day, and antibody testing will be conducted approximately once per month.

Three Rockies, including 4-time All-Star outfielder Charlie Blackmon tested positive for the virus last week.

In the 60-game schedule, the Rockies will play 10 games against each divisional opponent, along with 20 games against teams in the AL West.

Last season, the Rockies started slowly out of the gate going 3-12 before rebounding to 31-29 in the first 60 contests. The team slumped the rest of the way, finishing the year 71-91.

The Rockies will hold all their training at Coors Field as all 30 spring facilities in Arizona and Florida were closed for deep cleaning due to recent spikes in coronavirus.

One major change will be the use of the universal designated-hitter in both leagues. Also, in extra-inning games during the regular-season, each half-inning will begin with a runner at second base.