(CBS4) – Colorado Rockies All-Star right fielder Charlie Blackmon has tested positive for the coronavirus, CBS4 Sports confirms. Left-hander Phillip Diehl and minor league pitcher Ryan Castellani also tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Denver Post, the positive tests came following recent workouts at Coors Field and they received their results last week. Only one of those players showed any symptoms, but it’s not clear which one.
The other players who were working out at Coors Field tested negative.
COVID-19 has hit MLB hard as 40 players and staff have tested positive for the virus.
Blackman, is a four-time All-Star, who hit 32 home runs and 86 RBI’s last season. Diehl, pitched 10 games for the Rockies last year. Castellani reached the Triple-A level in 2019 and is on the Rockies’ 40-man team roster.